Sudden suspension of transport service

Disabled and elderly people who rely on a community transport service in Horsham and Mid Sussex have found themselves in the lurch after the sudden suspension of the service.

The Horsham District Community Transport service ceased operation yesterday.

But Age UK Horsham District has now stepped in to help. Chief executive Sonia Mangan said: “We are trying to support people by providing alternative transport.

“I am grateful to local taxi companies and volunteers who have stepped forward to make sure that people who are socially isolated can still access things they need to access.”

She said anyone who needed help coulf contact Age Uk Horsham on 01403 260560.