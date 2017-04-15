Supercar Saturday for Horsham’s Piazza Italia

Saturday and Horsham’s Piazza Italia means one thing today - supercars!

Some top range powerful cars will be on display, along with Porsches and Fiat Unos.

The supercars will be on display in East Street from 11.15am.

The Italian Food Market continues to attract plenty of interest and there will be face painting, children’s rides and plenty more for the younger ones.

For more information see http://www.horshampiazzaitalia.co.uk/

See action from yesterday’s visit by Ferraris and Minis.