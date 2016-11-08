Supermarket recalls remote control car

Sainsbury’s has recalled a remote controlled car, following safety fears.

The supermarket issued a recall notice for the MacLaren 1:10 Radio Control Car after being alerted to a potential issue with the electrical circuit on the unit.

The manufacturer, Mondo, say that the affected toys are in a batch with SKU - 130251158 and Batch Code - DS160727.

Customers can identify the batch code under the car, on the battery and on the USB charger.

The manufacturer has decided to recall the toy in respect of the above mentioned batch code with immediate effect.

A company statement read: “We are asking all customers who have bought this product to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund. No other products or date codes are affected by this issue, and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”