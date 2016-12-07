Support hospital radio station in 52-hour fundraiser

Crawley Hospital Radio is holding its second 52-hour marathon broadcast this weekend to raise money to starts streaming online.

The team at station which provides patients and staff with a friendly soundtrack everyday held the first one in September

Secretary Iain Ridgley said: “It is very difficult to give an exact amount but £1,000 would be ideal.

“We have recently received £1,000 from the League of Friends at Crawley Hospital which was a great help.

“We are so keen to get the streaming online going so we can not only provide entertainment for the patients and staff in the hospital but so the relatives of the patients and friends can listen in to the programmes and give requests and well wishes for their families in the hospital.”

The marathon starts at 6pm on Friday December 9 and continues through until 10pm on Sunday December 11.

Following the success of last time, several musicians will once again be popping into the studio to perform live.

They include Trevor Clawson Dragonfly Sky Rachel Rose Music and Boxwood String Band who will be in on the Saturday afternoon.

Anyone who would like to follow the broadcast, find out more about Crawley Hospital Radio and how to donate towards the campaign can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hospitalradiocrawley, follow them on Twitter @HRC1287AM or the wesbite www.hospitalradiocrawley.btck.co.uk