Sussex centre secures £1m funding

A Sussex adult education centre has secured funds worth £1m bid to ‘build better opportunities across the South East’.

Aspire Sussex, who have a base at Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis have been successful in gaining bids from the Building Better Opportunities programme, jointly funded by the Big Lottery Fund and the European Social Fund.

CEO Robyn Kohler said Aspire was ‘delighted to have this opportunity.

She added: “Both projects have the potential to significantly improve the lives of individuals, families and local communities.

“Our teams and partners have been working on the development stage of these projects since we received initial funding in November last year and we are looking forward to offering new courses and opportunities to volunteer from October.”

The result will see Aspire lead two new projects across the Coast to Capital LEP area (East and West Sussex, Surrey, Brighton and Hove).

The two projects are described as involving ‘working with a range of partners who will bring expertise to provide targeted family-focused provision through family learning and community inclusion, supporting hard to reach groups and individuals to return to work’.

More information at www.aspiresussex.org.uk

