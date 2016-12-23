Sussex Police picks children’s charity to support in 2017

A children’s hospice has been chosen as charity of the year by Sussex Police Chief Constable.

Sussex Police have announced Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for Sussex, will be the Chief Constable’s Charity of the Year 2017.

The charity cares for 300 children with life-shortening conditions across Sussex, providing care at its purpose-built hospice in Arundel and in families’ own homes across the region.

Chief Constable Giles York said: “I am really pleased to be supporting such a worthy and deserving cause and was really moved by a recent visit to the hospice.

“Having seen first-hand the fantastic facilities provided by Chestnut Tree House I am particularly keen to help raise awareness of this charity.

“The compassion, care and support that is available to terminally ill children and those with life-shortening conditions is simply incredible. The hospice provides wonderful activities for the children whose bravery is inspiring.”

Linda Perry, director of Children’s Services for Chestnut Tree House, said the charity was ‘incredibly grateful’ to the Chief Constable for his support.

“It costs well over £3.5 million each year to offer all of our care services, and less than seven per cent of this comes from central government, meaning we rely heavily on the support of the local community in order to continue offering care to children and families in Sussex,” she added.

“Their support will help us tell more people about our care which, in turn, will help us care for even more children and families across Sussex.”

Although the Chief Constable’s support for Chestnut Tree House officially launches in January 2017, Giles York and Chief Officer colleagues participated in Chestnut Tree House’s ‘Get Festive’ campaign in December, wearing Santa suits to help serve Christmas dinner in the staff restaurant.

Mr York said: “My Chief Officer team and I certainly enjoyed getting in the festive spirit and will only be too happy to continue to raise awareness of this charity, helping to make a genuine difference to the children and families that it cares for.

“We will be publicising a number of Chestnut Tree House events in the New Year to encourage participation including Night to Remember; the Great Sussex Bathtub race; the Littlehampton 10km run; and the Snowman Spectacular Ball in December.

“In addition we are distributing charity bags for officers and staff members to fill with donations to be sold in the Chestnut Tree House retail outfits and we will be arranging fundraising events such as a charity cake sale during Children’s Hospice Week in May.”

You can find out more about the work of Chestnut Tree and ways to get involved at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk