SUSSEX TRAVEL: Sunday, September 24

Going on a day trip today? No problem, here’s the travel news you need to know.

ROAD:

Roadworks on the A282 southbound within the A206 junction

The M25 clockwise at junction J1A. Lanes 2, 3 and 4 will be closed due to emergency roadworks. From 10.30pm today to 5.30am tomorrow there will be three of four lanes closed.

Roadworks on the A282 northbound within the A296/A225 junction

The M25 anticlockwise between junctions J2 and J1A. Lanes 2, 3 and 4 will be closed due to emergency roadworks. From 10.30pm today to 5.30am tomorrow there will be three of four lanes closed.

Roadworks on the A282 northbound within the A206 junction

Emergency roadworks are planned on the M25 anticlockwise at junction J1A. From 10.30pm today to 5.30am tomorrow all lanes will be closed.

RAIL:

Buses will replace trains between Barnham and Brighton today. Customers for the 21:46 Brighton to Portsmouth Harbour service are advised to use Southern’s replacement bus service between Brighton and Barnham, and Southern’s rail service from Barnham to Portsmouth Harbour.

Buses will replace Southern trains between Littlehampton and Brighton.

Major engineering work at London Bridge affecting Thameslink trains until January.

Amended Heathrow Connect and Heathrow Express services today.