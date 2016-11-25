Swimming club under threat after 80 years

A swimming club which has been teaching children and adults to swim for more than 80 years is facing closure.

Horsham Amateur Swimming Club - first formed in 1935 - needs more voluntary instructors to ensure its survival.

The club meets every Monday evening between 7pm-9pm at the Pavilions in Horsham Park and provides lessons at every level for children from the age of four to adulthood.

Club chairwoman Natalie Ward said: “I have tried desperately to get other coaches but, because it’s voluntary, no-one has come forward.

“The problem is that swimming coaches can earn around £18 an hour and I am asking them to turn up for nothing.

“In some ways I do understand it, people have less time, but it is good for the community and a way to give something back.”

Natalie said the club needed to recruit two instructors, ideally at ‘level 2’. “Otherwise,” she said, “we will face closure in February.”

The club currently has 55 members. They pay a six-monthly fee to cover pool charges, but all instructors and club officials give their time voluntarily.

Natalie said the cost worked at around £4 per lesson.

She said it was ‘frustrating’ that the club had so far been unable to recruit more voluntary coaches.

They club itself was founded in 1935 when it used to run weekly classes in the outside pool in Horsham Park before the undercover Pavilions pool was opened.

Added Natalie: “The club has been run by a dedicated team of volunteers through the years and we provide affordable swimming lessons to the community of Horsham.

“Due to personal reasons our established team of coaches are no longer able to commit to teaching so we are seeking new level 2 swimming coaches to be able to continue to operate this worthwhile club.”

If anyone is interested in helping they should telephone 01403 243199.