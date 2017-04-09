Take part in this year’s Dragon Boat Festival

St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley is calling on businesses to take part in its popular Dragon Boat Festival.

The festival is taking place on Sunday September 10, from 10am to 4pm in Tilgate Park and is one of the hospice’s biggest and most exhilarating fundraisers.

Teams taking part last year. Picture: Brendan Foster

Each year it attracts thousands of spectators to cheer on racing teams, but this year instead of cheering from the shore, people have the chance to be in the centre of the action.

Laura Kelly, corporate fundraiser at the hospice, said: “Our Dragon Boat Festival is an oar-some corporate challenge and we can’t wait to welcome local businesses to the water.

“Our teams always tell us how much they enjoy being able to bring family and friends to cheer them on too, and it’s lovely to host an event that gives colleagues and their wider family and friends a chance to come together while helping our hospice.”

The festival, which is celebrating 15 years, is a great branding, team building, and networking day out but more importantly it’s fun, Laura added.

Each year the popular festival attracts thousands of spectators to cheer on the racing teams. Picture: Brendan Foster

Many businesses return year on year to compete with other businesses in adrenaline-fuelled races in 40ft Chinese dragon boats.

Darren Buche was captain of last year’s winning team, Beemer, who represented Vines Gatwick.

He said: “Last year was the third year we’d taken part in St Catherine’s Dragon Boat Festival and we were thrilled to take the trophy.

“It was a fantastic day and I’d encourage any business to take part this year – although we’ll be racing hard to keep up with the competition!”

Activities, entertainment and food and drink will also be on offer at the festival.

Since the festival began, it has raised more than half a million pounds, and has made a huge difference to local terminally ill people and their family and friends.

If your business is ready to help St Catherine’s make this year’s Dragon Boat Festival the best yet, please contact Laura Kelly or Suzanne Davis in St Catherine’s Corporate Team on 01293 447333, or visit: www.stch.org.uk and search Dragon Boat Festival.