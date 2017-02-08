Teacher training roadshow comes to Sussex

A free teacher training roadshow is to be held in Crawley to encourage more people into the profession.

Train to Teach will be at the Arora Hotel Gatwick, in Southgate Avenue, tomorrow (Thursday February 9) from 4.30-8pm.

Visitors to the event, organised by the National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL), will be able to meet representatives from schools and universities that provide teacher training, gain insights into how to make a strong application, and receive one-to-one advice from teachers and teaching experts.

The event will provide information on starting salaries and the financial support available - you could get a £25,000 tax-free bursary to train as a teacher.

Roger Pope, chairman of the NCTL, an executive agency of the Department for Education, said: “Good teachers are in demand and there are excellent employment prospects.

"The generous bursaries and scholarships available this year mean more talented graduates will be able to teach the subject they love.

“This event isn’t only for new graduates – every year, we see people from other sectors who switch to teaching, bringing a wealth of experience to help inspire the next generation.

“Teaching is a fantastic career choice and I strongly encourage anyone from Crawley and the local area with the passion and potential to teach to attend this event.

"It is a brilliant opportunity to get all of your questions answered if you are thinking about teaching as a career.”

To register in advance, log on to traintoteach.education.gov.uk/sign-up . Participants can also register on the day.

To find out more about teaching, log on to getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get IntoTeaching line on 0800 389 2500.

The event is also open to qualified teachers who are interested in returning to teaching.

