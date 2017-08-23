Team Kilimanjaro determined to scale mountain for worthy causes

A group of eight friends, aged from 55 to 70, from Crawley and Horsham will be pulling on their walking boots and setting off to conquer Kilimanjaro.

For each of the group the climb will be a big personal challenge but the thought of raising as much money as possible for three charities: St Catherine’s Hospice, WaterAid Africa and an Old Age Pensioners Day Care at the Apple Tree Centre in Crawley, will help spur them on.

The climb is fully self-funded and 100 per cent of the money raised will be split equally between the three charities.

Raj Amin said: “We’ve been busy training including doing walks at Snowdon and are looking forward to heading off to Kilimanjaro next month.

“We are great believers in supporting charity organisations, who work tirelessly, and do such fantastic work helping people who are in desperate need.

“We are all strong individuals who don’t give up very easily so we will try our very best to achieve the climb and more importantly raise maximum funds for our three charities.”

Michaela Clements, event fundraiser at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re really grateful to Raj, Janak, Jitu, Deven, Nitin, Kishor, Ramesh and Brad for taking on such a fantastic challenge to help raise money for us as Crawley and Horsham’s local hospice.

“By taking on Kilimanjaro, the group are making a real difference to people living with a terminal illness. We wish them the very best of luck.”

If people would like to support Team Kilimanjaro visit: www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/kilimanjaroteam.

Last year, St Catherine’s Hospice cared for more than 2,000 people and their family and friends.

Some of the group members

The care is free, but with less than a third of its running costs coming from the NHS, the hospice relies on the generosity and support of the community.

WaterAid Africa helps transform the lives of the poorest people by improving access to safe water.

