Teen rushed to hospital following motorbike crash

A teenager was left with multiple injuries following a crash yesterday evening (Thursday September 7).

Police said the 19-year-old was riding a white Derbi Senda motorbike when he was involved in a collision with four parked cars in Dunnings Road, East Grinstead, just before 7pm.

The teen, from East Grinstead, was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference Operation Wayford.