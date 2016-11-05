Television documentary makes appeal to divorced parents

A television documentary wants to speak to divorced and separated parents for an upcoming documentary.

Pulse Films – an independent production company – is currently producing a ground breaking documentary series about the ‘Modern family’ that explores how family life can become complex after parents separate and move onto another relationship.

Casting Producer at Pulse films Laura McMenemy said: “The idea is based on the premise that it can be incredibly difficult for divorced and separated parents to find an effective way to cooperatively raise their child or children after a break-up.

“It is believed to be healthier for children to be raised without parental conflict and wherever possible with substantial access to the love, support and input of both their parents, even after separation.

“For this landmark new series, we’re looking to film with divorced or separated parents, and also step-parents – with the aim of finding a resolution that allows both parents to be actively involved in their child’s upbringing – with the needs of the child or children being prioritised.

“We are hoping to speak to as many parents as possible who might want to participate.

“At this stage there is absolutely no obligation for anyone we speak to, to be involved in the programme. All conversations are held in the strictest of confidence and we’re fully compliant with the Data Protection Act. I can be contacted on 07535 501 327 or at modernfamily@pulsefilms.co.uk.”

