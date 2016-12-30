Thieves steal television set after climbing through flat window

Thieves escaped with a 42-inch TV set after using a ladder to climb through the bathroom window of a village flat on Christmas Day.

Police say they are investigating the theft of the £330 television from the lounge of the flat in Butts Meadow, Wisborough Green.

A spokesman said: “It is believed a ladder was used to gain access through an upstairs bathroom window some time between 10am and 10.30pm while the property was empty.”

Detective Constable Jon Tizzard added: “Nothing else was stolen from the property. I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who saw any suspicious activity.

“We are also keen to recover the television set which is described as a Panasonic Model TX40CX400B.”

Anyone with any information can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 889 of 25/12.

Witnesses can also report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.