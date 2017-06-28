Thousands expected at Big Bang science fair today

Thousands of youngsters are expected at the South East science fair today (June 28).

More than 8,000 students and their teachers from schools across the region will be taking part.

It is the sixth annual Big Bang Fair South East at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

The culmination of Crawley STEMfest, the fair will host more than 190 companies, professional bodies and educational institutions.

It will also provide more than 250 STEM-related interactive workshops, shows and demonstrations aimed at giving young people a fun and exciting insight into future courses and careers.

Thales, GSK, Edwards, Photek and Edwards will be demonstrating the STEM-related aspects of their industry and showcase the potential career paths open to young people.

Headline sponsor is Gatwick Airport Limited’s Paula Aldridge, a community engagement manager.

She said: “Gatwick is proud to be the headline sponsor of this year’s Big Bang event, which is set to have record numbers of students in attendance. We look forward to helping inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers from our local community.”

Education providers such as universities in Chichester, Brighton and Reading, and colleges including Northbrook, Plumpton and Central Sussex College will be there today, alongside professional bodies such as the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

In addition, young people will be demonstrating projects they have entered in the Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition, with the best entries going on to represent the region in next year’s national finals.

Cabinet member for Economic Development, councillor Peter Smith, said: “I am delighted that The Big Bang Fair South East has returned for another year, we always receive such positive feedback from students who have been opened up to a whole new world of educational and career opportunities and its fantastic we can continue to do that.”

Both Crawley STEMfest and the Big Bang Fair South East are organised by STEM Sussex, the STEM outreach support department of the University of Brighton, with the support of Crawley Borough Council and Central Sussex College.

The fair will finish at 3.30pm today.

For further information call 01273 641874 or email stemsussex@brighton.ac.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.