Three Bridges 2 Chichester City 2

This was a game that swung from exciting attacking football from both sides to a stop-start niggly affair at times.

Both teams wanted the points badly and Kieron Thorp was forced to make an early save with his feet to deny George Way.

Connor French was inches wide with a nice effort, but Bridges were forced to make a few early positional changes after both Jay Conroy and Jensen Grant had to leave with injuries.

Their replacements could hardly have done better however as Mitchell Casselman scored and Bradley Peters once again looked solid at the back.

The first half however ended with Thorp making a brilliant save to keep out Dave Herbert’s first-time lob.

The second half opened with Nathan Koo-Boothe seeing his header from the ever busy Lee Hall’s corner being cleared off the line, but after 48 minutes a half clearance fell to Casselman, who took his time to place a shot inside Ant Ender’s near post.

The game turned fiery following a nasty challenge on Thorp by Chichester skipper Jack Lee, who seemed intent on refereeing the game himself, and within half a minute of yellow cards being shown to both Lee and Nathan Simpson, Casselman was just wide with another good volley.

A long ball down the right from Liam Collins led to Bridges’ second goal after 72 minutes as Michael Campbell collected it from virtually the half way line and then left his defender in his wake before applying a sublime finish for his third goal in his three appearances for the side so far.

But two minutes later a rather harsh penalty was awarded against Jamie Crellin, who was making his hundredth League start for the side, and Ellis Martin made no mistake from the spot as he accepted this unexpected lifeline.

Chichester upped their game and after 83 minutes their most dangerous player, Scott Jones, headed the equaliser from almost on the line as Bridges appealed in vain for the offside flag.

A lot of nice passing football from both sides and a shame that there were a number of unnecessary niggling moments that clearly upset the match officials too.

Bridges: Thorp; Conroy (Casselman 22), Simpson, Hall, Koo-Boothe, Crellin, Crabb (Hilaire 80), Grant (Peters 36), French, Collins, Campbell.

Unused subs: Walker, Lansdale.

Aerotron Man of the Match: Nathan Koo-Boothe.