Three Bridges boss Faili delighted with six new signings

Three Bridges manager Paul Faili is delighted with his squad as he prepares for the forthcoming season.

He has made six new signings as he looks to strengthen his side.

Faili is aiming to bounce back and gain promotion to the Bostik League at the first attempt after suffering relegation to the Southern Combination League.

His new signings are: former Haywards Heath striker Trevor McCreadie, former Crawley Town left back Nathan Simpson, former Eastbourne Borough striker Nathan Crabb and former Walton Casuals midfielder Liam Collins.

He has also signed former Notts County midfielder Tyrone Berry and former Watford and Cray Wanderers centre half Nathan Koo-Boothe.

As well as the new additions, Faili has resigned goalkeeper Kieran Thorpe, Jamie Crellin, John Lansdale, Mitch Casselman, Abu Touray and Jenson Grant.

Faili said: “I was disappointed by last season and sad to get relegated.

“But I feel with the squad we have this year we will bounce back. I am very, very delighted with our new signings and we should do well!”

Bridges kicked-off their pre-season campaign on Saturday with a 2-0 win away to Redhill.

Bridges have been handed an away tie in the FA Cup preliminary round against Sussex rivals Horsham YMCA on August 5.

Meanwhile, Bridges are currently featuring in a documentary TV series called The Dressing Room being screened by W channel on Wednesdays at 10pm.

(See the official video trailer above)