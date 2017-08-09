Three Bridges boss Faili: We plan to make one more signing

Three Bridges Football Club manager Paul Faili was in good spirits ahead of his side beginning their full league campaign this Saturday.

Speaking after their 0-2 FA Cup win over Horsham YMCA at the weekend, Faili stated: “Of course you are always going to be apprehensive ahead of the first game of the season, but providing we get things right and the squad doesn’t pick up too many injuries, we will be ready.



“I am massively happy with how my squad is shaping up and we’ve got one more signing to come this week.



“Obviously, we are going to have a lot of tough games this season and we are going to be seen as a big scalp to other teams having come down from the Ryman South. However, we have a squad full of great players and our main aim has to be getting back up to where we came from.



“A cup run is always good, but it plays second place to the league for me and we want to bounce back this season”.



Three Bridges begin their Southern Combination Premier Division season this Saturday at home to AFC Uckfield, kick-off 3pm.

You can find the ground at RH10 1LQ.