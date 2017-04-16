Three Bridges v Cray Wanderers match postponed

Bridges game at home to Cray Wanderers on Saturday was postponed when it was discovered that vandals had cut a hose pipe, leading to one large area of the pitch being flooded.

The discovery was only made when players and staff started arriving around 1.00, and although the referee felt that the rest of the pitch was playable, he thought that the danger area would not dry out in sufficient time.

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday night (20th), which will mean three games in six days for Bridges, following Easter Monday's trip to East Grinstead and before Saturday's final match of the season at home to Walton Casuals.

The only good news for Bridges on Saturday was that both their relegation rivals Chatham Town and Godalming Town lost, but Bridges could have done with a morale boosting win over Cray themselves.