Three fun new additions to Worth Park

Worth Park in Crawley has three fun new additions.

Three life-size cows have been added to the meadow in the park, which has been funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

West Sussex based sculptor Simon Groves created the cows. Picture: Jon Rigby

West Sussex based sculptor Simon Groves created the two adult cows and a calf in 2016 from a 180-year-old oak tree sourced from the Petworth Estate.

Cabinet member for Wellbeing, councillor Chris Mullins, said: “Simon has done a wonderful job, and the cows are a fantastic addition to the park.

“Since they have been installed, we have had some great feedback about them and I look forward to park users enjoying them for years to come.”

The cows were commissioned to emphasise the history of the park by highlighting the use of open parkland in the Montefiore era for grazing herds of prize-winning Jersey cows, which were a feature of the Worth Park landscape for many years, the council said.

In keeping with the history of the park, they are located close to the ha-ha, a walled ditch intended to be invisible from the house whilst keeping cattle from straying into the formal gardens.

For more information about Worth Park, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/worthpark.

