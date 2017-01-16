Tickets on sale for Dame Vera Lynn’s 100th birthday celebrations

Tickets have gone on sale for an evening of celebrations as the ‘Forces Sweetheart’ and Ditchling resident Dame Vera Lynn turns 100.

Set to star in the one night spectacular are singers Blake and Hayley Westenra, comedian Alexander Armstrong and dancer and choreographer Robert Robinson.

The spectacular variety extravaganza will be held at London’s famous Palladium on Saturday March 18 and will honour The Forces’ Sweetheart and mark her incredible 100 years.

To tell the story of Dame Vera’s life, and highlight her many hits such as We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover, the show will feature a host of stars from the stage and screen.

The celebrity guests will be performing and narrating during the evening and will be accompanied by the revered Royal Air Force Dance Orchestra and The Squadronaires, a very fitting tribute to Mr Harry Lewis – Dame Vera Lynn’s husband – who was a founder member.

Dame Vera said: “To have reached my hundredth year is in itself an achievement - with all the many memories that one collects over the years, the different places and the wonderful people one meets and the many, many fans from across the world who have supported me.

“The show on March 18 will be but a tiny insight into my career from when I started professionally on stage at the age of seven, through the war years right up until the current day. So I want you to sit back and enjoy what for me has been an incredible adventure of song, dance and friendship.”

Dame Vera is credited for boosting the nation’s morale during the darkest days of World War 2, and has been honoured countless times for her services to entertainment and charity. Her latest accolade came in the Queen’s 2016 birthday honours when she was made a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour.

Dame Vera’s son-in-law Squadron Leader Tom Jones, one of the show’s producers, added: “We are all incredibly excited to be celebrating Dame Vera’s milestone birthday with this star-studded show at The London Palladium. She remains so humble about her career, which touched the lives of so many troops and got them through some of their darkest days.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming guests, friends, VIPs and dignitaries to the concert to celebrate - it will be a truly memorable night for all who attend.”

The evening will also raise money for the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity (DVLCC).

Tickets are on sale now priced from £50 and available from http://www.seetickets.com/show/100-a-tribute-to-dame-vera-lynn/pal/2/5169

