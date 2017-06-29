Tilgate Park is pretty in pink

Tilgate Park was a sea of pink at the weekend, as the Race for Life challenges returned for 2017.

Runners and their families, friends and supporters were in the park on both weekend mornings - for the 5k and 10k races on Saturday, and for Sunday’s Pretty Muddy obstacle run.

The course took runners through the park’s woodland and around the lake. Race for Life is a fundraising event for Cancer Research UK, which invites women to take on a range of fundraising challenges, all to raise sponsorship money for research into cures for cancer.

Pictures by Steve Robards, except Doyle and Tratt Products team picture, courtesy of Tina Hatton.

For more information, visit: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

