Tilgate residents invited to join forum group

Residents of Tilgate in Crawley are invited to join a community forum group.

Tilgate Community Forum was set up in 2014, with the help of John Dale, community development officer for Crawley Borough Council.

The forum aims to listen to and understand the needs of the Tilgate community, promote interest in a safe, natural and built environment, and promote dialogue between residents and other organisations on issues of concern.

The free public meetings are held every two months, from 7.30pm to 9.15pm, in the Tilgate Community Centre, in Shackleton Road.

Secretary Sylvia Handy said: “The concerns of the forum are the concerns of Tilgate residents and workers.

“Whether it be environmental like improving the verges by planting daffodils, improving parking, health, learning about hospital services and wellbeing safety, such as scams and drug abuse or social, such as hearing about mediation between quarrelling neighbours.

“Councillors and our MP attend the public meetings regularly to hear, first hand, residents’ concerns, to answer queries, to act on expressed requests, and to update members with any news.

“Essentially the forum liaises between residents and council, residents and elected representatives, residents and relevant organisations, working without political bias.

“In this way the forum acts as a communication channel, connecting residents to sources of support and information, and enabling residents to have their say and influence the decision-makers.”

The forum is run as a small charity by a volunteer committee.

Members of the forum have planted bulbs, shrubs and trees in Tilgate and have worked with groups such as the Beavers and Friends of Tilgate Park. Speakers at meetings have included Crawley Borough Council, Crawley Hospital, Neighbourhood Watch, Sussex Police, Citizens Advice, K2 Wellbeing, Tilgate Park, Crawley Town Football Club and West Sussex County Council.

The next meeting is tomorrow (July 13).

For more information email tilgateforum@gmail.com or visit www.tilgateforum.co.uk.

