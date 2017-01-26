Tooth floss helps firemen free ring from woman’s finger

Quick-thinking firemen used dental floss to remove a ring stuck on a woman’s finger when she turned to them for help.

And later the relieved 24-year-old woman thanked the two firefighters for their unusual method of removing the cherished ring instead of having to cut it off.

The drama started when the woman went to Horsham Fire Station after her finger swelled and she was unable to get the ring - a family heirloom which had belonged to her mother - from her hand.

The on-duty crew at the time included firefighters Tim Taylor and Andy Shaw from Horsham’s D Watch and, when they learned of the personal importance of the jewellery, they decided to try something a little different to the traditional cutting tools held on station.

“Our first thought was to reach for the ring cutter,” said Tim, “but once it became apparent the ring was of such great significance to the young woman – and she was not experiencing any pain – we decided to try something a little different.

“We managed to feed some dental floss under the ring and then wrap the floss round and round the finger from the ring to the fingertip – securing it with a little knot.

“Then, using the tail end which we had fed under the ring, we pulled back towards the fingertip. This prompted the ring to slowly rotate over the floss that was wrapped around the finger and move its way slowly along the floss, past the swollen knuckle and eventually off the finger without causing any damage.

“The woman was not only relieved to have had the ring removed, but was thrilled that it was not cut or damaged in the process.”