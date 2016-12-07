Top chef’s plans for a revolutionary new eaterie

Michelin-starred chef Matt Gillan is cooking up plans for a revolutionary new restaurant.

Matt - star of the BBC TV show Great British Menu and former award-winning chef at South Lodge Hotel in Lower Beeding - has taken the wraps off his plans via social media.

He announced on Facebook this week that he, along with his business partner and team, will be transforming the Brighton cafe Red Roaster into a modern-day coffee house AND a unique foodie venue known as Pike and Pine.

In his post, Matt said: “Red Roaster has served the community of Kemp Town, Brighton and various establishments across the south coast for 16 years with some of the best coffee in the world.

“Our aim is to retain the passion, enthusiasm and knowledge of our coffee, but in addition, add an unbelievable world class food offer alongside it and transform Red Roaster into our modern day interpretation of a coffee shop.

“But this is just for starters. In the evening, we move away from coffee and submerge ourselves fully into the food. Red Roaster then becomes Pike and Pine.

“At Pike and Pine the food will very much be in style that have been known for over the last few years, but also on to a new journey, delivering a truly unique food offer for the city.”

Matt left The Pass restaurant at South Lodge Hotel in April after working there for 10 years during which time he secured the restaurant’s reputation as a vibrant destination restaurant.

Under Matt’s wath, The Pass retained a Michelin star for five years and won four AA rosettes. Last year Matt also saw success and gained recognition appearing in the finals of BBC TV show Great British Menu.

His main dish ‘Teaching and Preaching’, went on to feature at a special banquet celebrating 100 years of the Women’s Institute, after receiving straight ‘ten’ scores from both chefs and judges.