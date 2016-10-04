Top Sussex restaurants gain Michelin star awards

A clutch of Sussex restaurants have been awarded Michelin stars in the new Michelin Guide 2017 out today.

They include Restaurant Tristan in East Street, Horsham, which retained its Michelin star despite a fire which led to the restaurant being closed for two months at the beginning of the year.

Restaurant owner and chef Tristan Mason later put a message on Twitter: ‘Retained our Michelin Star for another year! Congratulations to our team ... Couldn’t be prouder!’

Also gaining a Michelin star in the new guide is Gravetye Manor at West Hoathly with head chef George Blogg.

Also in West Hoathly, the Cat Inn has been recognised with a ‘Bib Gourmand’ award, signifying recognition for ‘good quality, great value food.’

The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2017 is on sale now, priced £16.99.