Top views from the police helicopter

Ever wondered what it’s like to ride in the police helicopter, looking down at Sussex and the rest of the southeast from the skies?

Staff at the National Police Air Service at Redhill have been taking photos from a rather unique vantage point - inside the police helicopter. We’ve put together a gallery of our favourites:

The National Police Air Service at Redhill watches over Sussex and often assists police on the ground to track suspects and monitor incidents.

Staff recently started an Instagram account to share some of their pictures.

All photos credit: National Police Air Service from Redhill