Town centre car parks forced to close

Icy weather forced the closure of parts of car parks in Horsham town centre today.

Horsham District Council shut the top levels of both The Forum and Swan Walk car parks on health and safety grounds.

Said a spokeswoman: “Due to icy conditions this morning we were advised to close the top levels of both the Forum and Swan Walk car parks. Pass holders who were unable to use the Forum car park, can park in Swan Walk car park in these circumstances.

“As the ice melts, these floors will be re-opened throughout the day when it is considered safe to do so.”