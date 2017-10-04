Town centre restaurant’s new taste of success

A Horsham restaurant has cemented its place as one of the best on the UK food map.

Restaurant Tristan in East Street, Horsham, has just been awarded a prestigious Michelin star - for the sixth year in a row.

And owner Tristan Mason is delighted to have retained his position among the creme de la creme. “We’re absolutely thrilled,” he said.

And he paid tribute to his business partner wife Candy, who runs the restaurant’s front-of-house operation, along with his fellow chefs: Chris Cave, Joe Murphy, Alexandru Bogdan and Paul Soczowka.

“It is very much a team effort,” said Tristan, who specialises in producing modern British food using as many fresh, locally-sourced ingredients as possible.

Among current menu favourites are lamb, kid and goat served with seasonal garnishes, onion jam, sea herbs and an oyster mayonnaise.

A popular dessert includes a mouth-watering array of banana, parsley, lemon and walnut served with ice cream, tweal, gel and a crumb.

Tristan, who gained his first Michelin star while working as head chef at The Hare in Lambourn, Berkshire, and trained with Marco Pierre White, is not one to let the pressure of retaining a coveted ‘star’ go to his head.

He and the team work hard to maintain top standards in the kitchen and restaurant.

“We always make sure that everything that comes out of the kitchen is consistent,” said Tristan.“Everything we use is of the best quality.”

And while he admitted that awaiting the annual Michelin verdict could be ‘a worry’, he also said it was ‘motivational’ to produce the best.

And the coveted Michelin star, he added, “is good for the town and the area, as well as the restaurant.”

Announcing the latest awards, Michelin said that “modern British cuisine has taken its rightful place on the world stage.”