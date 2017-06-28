Town high-rises are safe, says council in wake of Grenfell fire

Crawley Borough Council is reassuring residents that all high-rise residential blocks in the town are made of non-combustible materials in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

A council spokesman said: “There are no tower blocks within Crawley – this term is used for buildings over 12 storeys.

“Crawley does have five residential blocks of six or more storeys.”

They are: Milton Mount in Pound Hill, seven storeys; Platform in the town centre, eight; Pegler Court, six; Bloomery House in West Green, five; and First Choice House in Northgate, six.

The spokesman added: “The most recent fire risk assessment took place on June 9, this year. The block is of brick and block cavity construction. It does not have external cladding. None of the four privately-owned blocks are clad in the same material – aluminium composite cladding – as used on Grenfell Tower. All five blocks comply with building and fire regulations.”

Councillor Peter Lamb said: “The tragic events at Grenfell Tower have understandably led to concern among residents – and their friends and families – who live in high-rise buildings in Crawley.

“I want to reassure those residents that we take their safety extremely seriously and will keep our fire prevention policies under review.

“We have stringent measures in place to reduce the risk of fire in our blocks of flats and we will continue to work with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service to ensure residents’ safety.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.