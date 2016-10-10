TRAFFIC UPDATE: Burst water main flooding road

A burst water main is flooding a road in Crawley, with police advising members of the public to avoid the road if they can.

Gatwick Road is reported to be partially blocked between the Tinsley Lane North junction and the Fleming Way junction because of surface water from a burst water main.

Police were called to Forge Wood industrial estate at 1.40am this morning and found tarmac broken up by for a water leak, according to a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

The incident was left with the Southern Water emergency team at 2.30am, police say.

Updates to follow.

