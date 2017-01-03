TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lane closures and delays towards Gatwick due to ‘large pothole’

Drivers have been experiencing long delays on the M23 after Highways England were forced to close two lanes.

A spokesperson for Highways England said they received a report of a ‘large pothole’ at 1.30pm today and chose to close lanes one and two in order to deail with it.

There were delays of up to 30 minutes on the M23 northbound between junctions nine and ten as crews were dispatched to repair and resurface the road.

The pothole is thought to have been caused by natural ‘wear and tear’, the spokesperson said.

Highways England hope the lanes will be opened again by 8pm at the latest.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.