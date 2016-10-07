Traffic wardens in Crawley to wear body cameras on patrol

Traffic wardens in Crawley are set to wear body cameras while out on patrol.

Crawley Borough Council’s Civil Enforcement Officer’s (colloquially known as ‘traffic wardens’) will now be using body worn cameras when patrolling in an effort to ensure staff safety.

The change comes after one CEO experienced aggressive behaviour from a member of the public during a routine patrol, according to Crawley Borough Council.

The cameras were successfully trialled during December 2015 and January 2016.

Use of the cameras will begin immediate effect.

Cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability, councillor Geraint Thomas said: “The decision to have our CEOs permanently wear these body cameras is primarily for the safety of our staff.

“We want to ensure that they can do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.