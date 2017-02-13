Crawley crash causing delays

A car and a motorbike have been involved in an accident which is causing heavy delays in Crawley this morning, according to police.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 8.57am (Monday, February 13), at Pelham Drive, on the approach to the Breezehurst Roundabout which joins Horsham Road.

A police spokeswoman said the accident involved a car and a motorbike.

It is currently unclear if there are any injuries, though the incident has led to heavy traffic during the morning rush-hour.

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.