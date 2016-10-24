Crawley MP outraged at council rail strike vote

Crawley MP Henry Smith has expressed his dismay at Crawley Borough Council for not condemning rail strikes affecting Southern Railway services.

The council last week voted against a motion which called on the RMT union to end their rail strikes affecting Southern Railway services.

The full council voted against a motion put forward by councillor Duncan Crow (Furnace Green), leader of the Conservative group on Crawley Borough Council, which condemned the strikes, originally called over five separate periods totalling 14 days from October 11 to December 8.

Mr Smith said: “It’s disappointing to see Crawley Labour councillors putting politics before people.

“I’ve continually said that parties need to work together on this issue – both the rail operator and the union have questions to answer.

“For my part, I continue to hold each of the Government, Govia Thameslink Railway, and the RMT union to account – including in the debate I secured in the Commons on train services last month.

“Commuters, including myself, know that the actions of GTR and the RMT are not acceptable and they need to come together to benefit passengers.

“It’s outrageous because the RMT fund the Labour leadership and then duly their councillors in Crawley obey union paymasters. Clearly local Labour councillors are more loyal to those who help bankroll Jeremy Corbyn than Crawley residents trying to get to work.

“My House of Commons debate on rail services last month saw no Labour MPs turn up to take part. It’s about time they worked for the people they purport to represent.”

The Crawley Labour party has been approached for comment.

