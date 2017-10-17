Driver injured in bus collision near Debenhams

A driver has been left with minor injuries after being in a bus collision near Debenhams.

Southgate Avenue in Crawley was partially blocked and there was slow traffic due to the accident, which involved a bus and a car.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A car driver suffered a hand injury when his car was in collision with a bus in County Mall, Crawley, on Tuesday morning (October 17).

“Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.55am. There were no passengers on the bus and the driver was uninjured. A recovery unit was requested to remove the car.”