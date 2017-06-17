Driver suffers serious injuries after road traffic collision

Two people have had to be rescued by emergency services following a two vehicle road traffic collision in Hassocks, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Emergency services were called out to reports of a collision in Keymer Road, in Hassocks, at 2.27pm (June 17).

Two people were rescued by emergency services. Picture: Eddie Howland

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “One person suffered serious injuries in the collision.

“It appear that one of the drivers suffered a medical episode and had to be removed cut out of the vehicle by the fire service. “Recovery was completed at 4.20pm and officers left the scene shortly after.”

A fire spokesman said: “We sent one engine from Burgess Hill, one from East Sussex and also our heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

“On arrival, two people were trapped.

“One was released by the ambulance crews and the second had to be cut out by the fire service using specialist equipment.

“Fire crews remain on the scene.”

