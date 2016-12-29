‘Driver unhurt’ following collision with horse

A driver was unhurt following a road traffic collision with a horse on the A272 at Bolney this morning (December 29).

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “At 7.22am on Thursday (December 29) police attended the junction of the A272 with Twineham Lane, Bolney, where a car, believed to be a Toyota Yaris, had been in collision with a horse.

“The driver was unhurt but the car was badly damaged. The horse was placed in a field to await veterinary examination. The incident caused localised traffic delays.”

