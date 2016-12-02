Gatwick airline announces festive route

A Gatwick airline has announced a rather festive new route, just in time for Christmas.

Low-cost airline Norwegian is continuing its UK expansion with a new direct service from London Gatwick to Lapland launching today.

From today, Norwegian will commence the UK’s only scheduled direct flight to Lapland’s capital – Rovaniemi, ‘the official home of Father Christmas’, the airline says.

With two weekly flights departing on a Friday and Monday, the schedule allows for a long weekend break to meet Santa Claus with prices starting from £69.90 one-way.

Norwegian’s brand new 186-seat aircraft will service the route, offering passengers free in-flight Wi-Fi, perfect for creating that all-important Christmas wish list before meeting the big man himself.

Situated on the Article Circle, Rovaniemi offers an abundance of outdoor adventure activities such as snowmobiling, as well as the chance to take in the natural wonder of the Northern Lights.

Thomas Ramdahl, chief commercial officer at Norwegian said; “As our growth in the UK continues, we are excited to finish the year with our first international service to Lapland.

“The new service will give our passengers a direct route to the home of Santa Clause as well as another opportunity to experience the Northern Lights.

“Norwegian is the only airline offering passenger’s high quality at a low cost with free Wi-Fi, brand new aircraft and a growing route network to the most sought after destinations.”

Sanna Karkkainen, managing director at Visit Rovaniemi said; “The winter season looks extremely good for Rovaniemi and we are excited for the launch of Norwegian’s brand new London – Rovaniemi service.

“The UK is a top market for travellers who not only want to experience the magic of Christmas but also Lapland throughout the winter season.

“Rovaniemi as a fantastic gateway and offers great accessibility to neighbouring resorts in Lapland. Visit Rovaniemi and Visit Finland look forward to welcoming Norwegian’s passengers and for them to experience Rovaniemi”.

Norwegian’s new service to Rovaniemi will be the airlines fourth new European route to launch in the UK this winter.

A new direct route from London Gatwick to Iceland began earlier this month, as well as two new routes from Manchester to Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.