Lorry fire causes delays

A lorry fire is causing delays in Northgate Avenue, Crawley.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at just after 7.15am to reports of a Luton van that was on fire.

One engine was sent from Crawley Fire Station and put out the burning vehicle, which was 50 per cent destroyed.

The cause is believed to have been accidental ignition, the fire service said.

After speaking to the owner, the fire crew learnt that a recovery vehicle will be at the scene before 9am.

They left the scene at just after 8am.

The burnt-out vehicle is causing major delays between Junction 10 of the M23 and Northgate Avenue, with Crawley Avenue partially blocked.

