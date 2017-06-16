Main road blocked due to vehicle collision

A main road in Crawley is partially blocked due to a collision.
Two vehicles are believed are to be involved in the collision, which happened at the junction between Horsham Road and Goffs Park Road.
Police are believed to be at the scene.
