‘Major disruption’ after person hit by a train at East Croydon

There are cancellations and delays on the Brighton Mainline this morning (February 2), after a person was hit by a train in East Croydon.

A Southern spokesperson said: “At approximately 9.30am this morning, a person was struck by a train at East Croydon station (platform 1).

“The train involved was the 8.30am Brighton to Victoria service.

“Delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected while services are restored to normal.”

Platforms 1 and 2 are currently closed while emergency services deal with the incident.