Man seriously injured in A24 crash in Southwater

A man suffered serious injury when his car left the road and collided with a tree on the A24 near Horsham on Saturday, police said.

Police were called to the A24 at Pollards Hill in Southwater at 7.41pm, where police said a white BMW 3-Series travelling south had left the road and hit a tree.

According to police the driver, a 31-year-old man from Reigate, Surrey, sustained serious chest and pelvic injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he has been detained for treatment.

No other vehicle was involved, police added.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Waterway.

Witnesses can also report details on-line at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101.

