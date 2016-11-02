New route to the ‘golden state’ for Sussex residents

A Gatwick airline has brought the ‘golden state’ a little bit closer to home.

British Airways has announced its first route to California from Gatwick, with the service to the city of Oakland set to take off on March 28, 2017.

Oakland offers close connections to world-famous landmarks including Napa Valley, Carmel and Yosemite national park.

The airport will also provide easy access to other parts of the Bay area, in particular San Francisco which is just a 30 minute ride by train or a 34 minute drive by car.

The route will be served by a 777-200ER aircraft operating four days a week, with flights from £189 each way.

Colm Lacy, British Airways’ head of commercial at Gatwick, said: “We’re very excited to open up California to our customers in the Gatwick area and position British Airways as the number one European carrier to the golden state.

“Boasting 260 days of sunshine, award-winning restaurants, some of the world’s best wine, a buzzing tech industry, great sports teams and world-renowned tourist attractions - there’s something for everyone.

“We are confident this route will be a big hit with British tourists, especially with each way launch fares from £189 and return flights and car hire packages from £539 per person.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.