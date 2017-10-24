Police appeal over night-time collision in Crawley

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Crawley in which a vehicle failed to stop.

Police were called to the incident at Hazelwick Roundabout, Crawley at 3.10am on Saturday (October 21).

A police statement says that two vehicles were involved in the collision - a grey Renault Clio, and a black van which failed to stop at the scene and may have sustained damage to its front.

The 27-year-old local woman driving the car was treated at the scene by ambulance staff for minor whiplash injuries.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 158 of 21/10.