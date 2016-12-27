Police called to one vehicle collision

Police were called to a one vehicle road traffic collision on the B2110 at Turners Hill, Crawley, this afternoon (December 27).

Crawley Police said they were assisted by off-duty staff from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We were called to one vehicle road traffic collision before Handcross at 3.20pm.

“No serious injuries were reported and the driver was out of the car.

“Ambulance staff were not required to treat the driver.”

