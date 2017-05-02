Rail services disrupted due to ‘overrunning engineering work’

Overrunning engineering work between Gatwick Airport and Redhill means services are subject to delays, cancellations and disruption on Tuesday May 2), according to Southern Railway.

A spokesman for Southern Railway said disruption is expected until 4pm.

Ticket acceptance is in place on Thameslink Railway, Southeastern Railway, London Underground and the Gatwick Express.

A spokesman for National Railway said there will be no Great Western Railway Service between Redhill and Gatwick Airport until 5pm on Tuesday.

