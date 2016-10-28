Road closed due to three vehicle collision

A road in Crawley has been closed due to a three vehicle collision, police said.

Sussex Police was called to Balcombe Road between Crawley and Horley at 6.20am, which was blocked due to a collision between a lorry, a car and a cyclist.

The road was closed due to fuel and debris on the road.

Police said that the ambulance service was called to the scene but it did not appear that anyone was injured.

