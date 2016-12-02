Southern Rail applies for injunction to stop strikes

Southern Rail is attempting to stop conductors from striking through an injunction.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), parent company of Southern Railway, has applied to the High Court for an injunction claiming the action breaches customers’ rights.

Train union Aslef said GTR is seeking “to prevent the voice of their put-upon employees being heard.”

The union is planning drivers’ strikes in December and January in a dispute over driver-only operated trains.

The company’s chief executive Charles Horton said: “We have a responsibility to our customers to do all we can to protect their interests and maintain services for them.”

The matter is likely to be considered by the High Court at a hearing in the coming days.

Earlier the RMT union, which is involved in a separate dispute, announced that it would cancel a three day strike planned over Christmas.

The Aslef strikes were announced this week, and are planned for 13-14 December, 16 December, and between 9-14 January.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.