Train services to London disrupted due to ‘power supply failure’

Train services to London are currently disrupted or cancelled due to a power supply failure near Horsham, according to Southern.

National Rail said the electircity supply between Littlehampton and Horsham has failed resulting in the London bound line being closed.

A National Rail spokesman said: “Trains are currently unable to run from Barnham towards London via Horsham.

“These services will be diverted via Hove.

“Buses will operate from Barnham towards Horsham, calling at intermediate stations.

“Trains in the opposite direction may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.”

In an earlier statement, Network Rail said: “We have just been advised of a loss of power on the track on the London Bound line just north of Arundel.

“Network Rail have advised us that they will be on site at 11am and we will update when we have more information.”

Disruptions are expected to continue until 12pm, according to National Rail.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Engineers are en route to site to assess the problem. Apologies for the disruption. Updates to follow.”